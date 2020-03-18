The Scottish Daffodil Festival has been cancelled

Scotland’s Daffodil Festival has fallen full of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to take place on 11 and 12 April at Backhouse, at Rossie Arts Garden in Fife, under the eye of Caroline Thomson, an artist and sculptor who is a direct descendent of the Backhouse family, the renowned Quaker botanist and ethical banking family from Yorkshire.

This year’s special guests were due to be the Royal Horticultural Society International Bulb Committee.

However, Caroline said: ‘Given the latest advice from the Government, Scotland’s Daffodil Festival on 11 and 12 April 2020 is cancelled. Those who have booked tickets for the festival will receive a refund via Eventbrite.’

Caroline is proud of his ancestors’ achievements, and is proud to carry on their work today (click HERE to read more about the history of Backhouse).

She said: ‘We collect the daffodils bred by my forbears the Backhouse Family of Quaker Botanists. The main lawns at Backhouse Rossie Estate are covered with swathes of daffodils, against clear blue skies, fluttering in the breeze, with views across the fields where sheep and lambs graze, to the Lomond hills, 300 million year old volcanic eruptions now a famous landmark in Fife.

‘Plant hunting for these daffodils has been a labour of love, my husband Andrew and I have travelled thousands of miles over the last 15 years to find them. The accreditation of the collection by Plant Heritage was the catalyst to share these lovely flowers with people who would like to see them and thousands of other daffodils.

Learn more about the daffodils at www.backhouserossie.co.uk.