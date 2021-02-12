Taking a look at Scotland’s gardens of note

A new TV series looking at some of Scotland’s most important gardens is coming to our TV screens.

Green-fingered Murdo Macdonald visits some of the country’s gardens of note, to explore their design, plant-life, setting and history.

In the first programme, to be shown on Monday, February 15, Murdo travels to Fochabers in Moray to visit Gordon Castle Walled Garden – one of the oldest and largest walled gardens in the country.

Originally built at the turn of the 19th century, the garden was re-developed in 2013 by owners Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox.

Murdo talks to Zara about what was involved in the renovation and sees some of the 200 varieties of vegetable, 60 varieties of apple and over 50 varieties of flowers for selling. Over 200 products are made from what is grown here and the produce and flowers are sold from the garden.

Roddy Maclean explains the thistle’s connection to Scotland, and Dr Mark Newman from the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh gives us more about the history of walled gardens.

Gàrraidhean na h-Alba/ Gardens of Scotland will be shown from 8.30-9pm on BBC ALBA.