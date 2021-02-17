Photographer to reveal Desert Island Gardens

Britain’s premier gardens photographer is to share her Desert Island Gardens this week.

Andrea Jones, who lives near Barr, in South Ayrshire, will be a guest of the Garden Masterclass, where she will chat with Noel Kingsbury and Annie Guilfoyle.

Like radio series Desert Island Discs, Andrea will discuss her favourite gardens which she has seen and photographed over the years, on Thursday, 18 February, at 6pm.

She said: ‘I’m delighted to be the guest of Noel Kingsbury and Annie Guilfoyle’s Garden Masterclass Thursday Garden Chat on Zoom. I’ve been asked to reveal my Desert Island Gardens. I’m sure it’ll be a fascinating and fun conversation.’

The Garden Masterclass aims to bring together gardeners and designers with the very best and most innovative people in the gardening world through workshops in different parts of the country. Each workshop or webinar is organised around a specific topic, and designed to help participants learn, create and apply new knowledge and skills.

Annie is an award-winning garden designer and director of Creative Landscapes. She was the founder and the Director of Garden Design at KLC School of Design for eighteen years, is the Garden Course Consultant at West Dean College in West Sussex and teaches a design course at Great Dixter. Annie teaches, lectures and judges internationally and is passionate about education in horticulture and design.

Noel is a gardening and plant science writer. Renowned for his ability to explain complex concepts, he has earned a global reputation as an innovative teacher in gardening and planting design, and has run workshops in some dozen countries. He writes regularly for Gardens Illustrated and is the author of over twenty books, including The New Perennial Garden, Seed Heads and Garden Flora.

Those wishing to find out her favourites should click on the Zoom link HERE just before 6pm.