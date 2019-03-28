Learn traditional skills of gardening in Scotland

Those interested in creating and maintaining a Scottish garden will be interested in a course taking place late next month.

Gardening in Scotland: Principles and Practice of Establishment & Maintenance is being held at the National Trust for Scotland’s magnificent Pitmedden Garden, in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

The hands-on course is being run by The Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre, and will address the wide range of skills involved in establishing and maintaining a garden in Scotland.

Taking place on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 April, this 2-day course, which is being held at the National Trust for Scotland’s magnificent Pitmedden Garden, will combine classroom-based learning with practical hands-on training to provide those attending with an understanding of the skills and techniques necessary in order to establish and maintain parks, gardens and designed landscapes in Scotland.

The subjects to be addressed range from planning and designing a garden, through to the selection of plants, soil preparation and the development of a maintenance programme.

A key element of the information to be imparted will be the effect on our gardens and the wider landscape resulting from the, now apparent, norm of unpredictable weather.

The course will be of immense value to both private individuals and to professionals involved in gardening and associated landscape projects – as well as representatives of companies and organisations with gardens and landscapes accessed by the public.

The course is being led by Mark Paterson, a leading authority on horticulture and gardening, who for six years managed the education programme at the world famous Eden Project in Cornwall and has worked at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, as well as a number of other major gardens in the UK and beyond.

Mark is, at present, curator of the Cruickshank Botanic Garden at the University of Aberdeen. In addition to the training team, Mark will be assisted throughout the course by highly experienced and knowledgeable members of the staff at Pitmedden Garden.

There will be a maximum 12 participants and delegates will receive a certificate acknowledging their successful completion of the course.

It will run from 9.30am–4.30pm each day. Sandwich lunches, as well as tea/coffee, will be provided on both days at no extra charge. Those attending will be required to wear stout footwear and outdoor clothing.

Delegate places on the course will be secured by sending a cheque for the course fee of £150 made payable to the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre by post to: Towie Barclay Castle, Auchterless, Turriff, AB53 8EP.

For more details call 01888 511347, or e-mail hello@traditionalskills.com.