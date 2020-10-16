Forth Grass Machinery: Garden machinery specialist

FORTH Grass Machinery is a family business based in Dalgety Bay, Fife. We’ve been supplying clients across Fife, Perth, Edinburgh and the Lothians with high quality garden machinery, plant and chainsaw equipment since 2009.

We offer a full range of services from sales, hire, parts and service all backed by friendly, expert advice.

We’re fully approved dealers for many premium brands including Bobcat, Iseki, Husqvarna, EGO and Arbortec, and we’re proud to be Scotland’s leading Automower Specialist.

Founder Crawford Jewell said, when we set up Forth Grass Machinery it was with a clear vision. Our business would be built on providing innovative, market-leading products, backed up with unbeatable customer service and aftercare.

Our industry is going through a rapid period of transformation. Consumer habits are changing, and as a result, we’ve seen a significant uplift in demand from both domestic and commercial customers for our robotic and battery-powered products. Over the next few years, as modern technology begins to replace traditional garden machinery, we anticipate continued growth in these product ranges.

Having recently moved to new purpose-built premises we’re well placed to manage this demand as well as now having the space to expand and diversify our business. We were delighted to be appointed as the official Bobcat distributor for the East of Scotland and have made a significant investment in new equipment to add to our evergrowing hire fleet of compact excavators and specialist groundcare machinery.

Although our business and industry are evolving, our vision is still the same.

With quality and service at the heart of everything we do, we’ve built a loyal customer base.

“I’ve been a customer of Forth Grass for a number of years. Having recently purchased 2 Automowers I can honestly say these products are as good as the hype! The level of service I receive from the team is second to none, and I know that whenever I need them, nothing is ever too much trouble. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend and have done on numerous occasions.” – Tim Allan

Whether you’re thinking about a new product or require maintenance on your current garden machinery, why not get in touch to see how we can help.

01383 841603, www.forthgrassmachinery.co.uk, Unit 1 Bellman Way, Donibristle Industrial Estate, Dalgety Bay, KY11 9JW