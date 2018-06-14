Early bird offers at new housing development

Premium family housebuilder, Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, are offering a selected number of ‘early bird’ properties at their new development.

Lethington Gardens is nestled on the tranquil western edge of Haddington, East Lothian, offering 33 new homes ranging from three-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes to four and five-bedroom detached properties.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ exclusive Early Bird option offers house buyers the opportunity to secure their ideal home free of charge on a flexible, no-obligation basis before the development sells out and giving them time plan for their move and sell their existing property.

With indicative prices ranging from £265,000 for a spacious three-bedroom semi-detached home up to £460,000 for a five bedroom luxury detached villa, the development is ideal for families and professionals requiring commuter access to the capital, as well as downsizers who would like to be within easy reach of Edinburgh’s bright lights.

The A1 is accessible within minutes from the development while Longniddry Railway station is an eight minute drive away with frequent services to Edinburgh Waverly. Regular bus services also operate between Haddington and Edinburgh.

Excellent amenities and schools make East Lothian a popular location target for home buyers, and this development is part of a wider expansion of the area which will offer additional new facilities including a new primary school, parks, play areas and a central hub of small shops and businesses.

The home types at Lethington Gardens are taken from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ iconic Design Collection.

Named after some of Scotland’s most famous architects, the luxury homes showcase striking design touches such as red brickwork exteriors and large corner windows, letting the light flood in. Inside, the living spaces flow into each other and the thoughtfully planned, high specification kitchens are ideal for modern family living.

Some examples of house types on offer in the Early Bird release include:

· The Bryce– a popular three bed semi-detached home, ideal for young families, professionals and downsizers.

· The Elliot & The Adam – beautifully spacious detached family homes with five bedrooms offering different family and living room layouts.

Joanne Casey, a director for Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: ‘This fantastic development at Lethington Gardens features our prized Design Collection properties. The location and quality of homes are first class, so we expect a lot of interest in our Early Bird offers.’

When buyers pick up their keys at Lethington Garden, they can be sure of getting a quality home. Even after every Mactaggart & Mickel home has been independently certified and approved, the company directors personally carry out final inspections, with no detail being too small to be noted and rectified if needed – ensuring that homebuyers can walk into their dream home.

To secure their chosen plot via Early Bird release, interested home buyers are advised to act quickly by visiting the Lethington Gardens sales centre, off Letham Mains, West Road, Haddington, EH41 3ST or by calling 07973 911 280 from Thursdays to Mondays, from 11am to 5pm.