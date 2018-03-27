Build your dream garage with Oakwrights

Classic cars and oak frames share a couple of qualities that make them such great partners: heritage, craftsmanship and elegance.

They take you by surprise at first sight and leave you a bit awestruck and speechless. Timber framed building specialists Oakwrights have a passion for the classic Land Rover and have built up a collection amongst the team. They love attending the Goodwood shows – Festival of Speed and Revival (Goodwood.com). This year they are also making their debut at the London Classic Car Show.

In celebration of this classic car show, Oakwrights are exploring the needs and wants of classic car owners and enthusiasts. As a company Oakwrights provide structural oak frames, cladding, joinery and roofing, but they always love to see how their clients finish their projects off – so they decided to have a go at their own garage with the help from some friends. Here are some pointers:

The car lift

Oakwrights are frequently asked to produce an oak building to incorporate a car lift, to enable tweaking, working on projects and storage. Working with Pillertons (garage-tools.co.uk) they have been able to incorporate a lift into one of their standard single storey garages, the Highgrove. This design enables you to store your classic sports car above your daily. For more space above they recommend the Little Gloucester or Gloucester Garage without a floor so that you can park larger cars on the lift. Pillertons have various lift options depending on your lifting requirements.

Kit out

You have the garage for your car, now you need the house for your tools… Dura (Duragarages.com) are specialists in garage kit out.

Oakwrights first connected with Dura at the Goodwood Revival 2016 after they were highly recommended by Clive Dickson, General Manager of Aston Workshop (aston.co.uk). Oakwrights knew that these were the people to take a garage kit out to the next level.

Accessories

Dura have endless options for your perfect garage kit out – Adam and the team recommend the Dura 600 series range cabinet with drawers and general storage in black grey for the perfect work bench. Add the store-wall for all your hanging needs and you will have your workshop looking pristine.

Floor

Concrete bases are the most common floor finishes but Dura recommend 7mm PVC interlocking floor tiles. PVC tiles create a great thermal, dust and noise barrier, a much more efficient solution than traditional concrete. Additionally, porcelain floor tiles are also highly recommended if you want a show room finish.

Doors

Depending on the required aesthetic finish of your garage, Oakwrights suggest a couple of options for the doors to your oak frame garage. Oak or softwood garage doors are their go-to traditional doors, a very pretty way of locking up your garage and keeping the elements out. Roller doors are another alternative available in various colours and finishes, a brilliant way to keep your pride and joy locked up.

An insulated environment

Oakwrights can provide three different levels of insulation depending on your needs and how you use your garage. This could range from insulation for working in the colder months up to a building regulations approved habitable specification if you wanted your garage to double up as your man cave and be a home away from home (disclaimer: your partner may not see you again).

Protection

Classic cars are precious assets and protecting them is key. Oakwrights work very closely with Octaga Security (Octaga.co.uk) in providing the best security options from alarms to CCTV systems and more. Their experience and knowledge will provide you with the best solution to keeping your asset your asset.

