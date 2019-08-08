Works by Scotland’s greatest artists on show before sale

Over 40 artworks by many of Scotland’s greatest artists will go on public exhibition at the Edinburgh Grand next week during the Edinburgh Festival (13-15 August).

This display comes ahead of their sale at Sotheby’s London on September 18.

Lucy Brown, head of Sotheby’s Edinburgh office said: ‘We look forward to welcoming visitors to our first exhibition at Sotheby’s new Scottish home, The Edinburgh Grand. Displayed against the backdrop of the exquisitely restored interiors of this landmark Edinburgh building, the exhibition provides us all with a rare opportunity to glimpse artworks which are normally hidden away in private collections, but represent some of the very best art Scotland has to offer.’

Highlights include S.J. Peploe’s Still Life with Melon which has an additional ‘secret’ still life painted on the reverse of the canvas (est. £150,000-200,000) and a rare view of the golf links at North Berwick by Sir John Lavery (est. £150,000-250,000), which tops off this year’s summer of golf with the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club (just outside North Berwick) and the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Elsewhere in the exhibition are works from the likes of Joan Eardley and the Scottish Colourists F.C.B. Cadell and John Duncan Fergusson, which have been held in the same private collection for over two decades. Their sale builds on the success of The Colourists: Pictures from the Harrison Collection sale which achieved over £4.5 million at Sotheby’s last year.

The offering of contemporary art includes works by living artists such as Dame Barbara Rae, Peter Howson OBE and Dame Elizabeth Blackadder. David Yarrow’s striking image of a stag on the Isle of Skye leads the photography on display (est. £12,000-£18,000).