Works by Old Masters for auction at Sotheby’s sale

Art collectors have the opportunity to collect a work by an Old Master at Sotheby’s.

The Old Master mid-season sale includes excellent examples from most major schools of painting in Western Europe.

With prices ranging from £1,000-120,000 this is the perfect opportunity for new buyers to discover the virtues of collecting Old Masters, while offering a chance for more established buyers to expand their collections.

Highlights from The SØR Rusche Collection will be on view in Amsterdam from 10–12 April from 10am–4pm.

The works will be on display in London on the following dates: Friday 3 May, 9am-4.30pm; Sunday 5 May, noon-5pm, and Tuesday, 7 May, from 9am-4.30pm.

The Old Masters auction takes place in London on 8 May, at Sotheby’s.

