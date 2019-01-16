Vintage day of antiques comes to our screens

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow’s visit to the National Trust for Scotland’s Crathes Castle is to air this weekend.

Filmed on a perfect summer’s day last July, the first of two programmes made at Crathes will be shown on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday, 20 January.

The sun shone on the historic Aberdeenshire setting as presenter Fiona Bruce was joined by a team of experts to offer free advice and valuations to a throng of visitors bearing family heirlooms and collectables.

It was something of a homecoming for Fiona, whose father was born in Aberdeen, and she was delighted by the level of interest shown by local people and the sheer variety of objects they brought along.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: ‘Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire and its beautiful gardens hosted a Roadshow with a distinctly Scottish flavour, with signed Harry Potter books and ornate silver from Iona.

‘But there were also treasures from around the world, including a German art deco figurine, an intricate Italian bracelet and a unique Brooklyn Dodgers baseball with a value as extraordinary as its story.’

The National Trust for Scotland’s operations manager, James Henderson said: ‘It was a fabulous day out for everyone involved and, as viewers will see, the weather could not have been better.

‘The range of items that people brought to Crathes was both fascinating and surprising. It was made clear to me just how many people share our passion to conserve and share our heritage, be it personal in nature or part of our collective national story.

‘We were also thrilled at being given such a chance to showcase Crathes to the rest of the UK and I am sure that the sheer beauty of the castle and gardens is going to inspire many more people to come and visit.’

The second programme made at Crathes will be broadcast later on in the current series of Antiques Roadshow.