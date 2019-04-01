Victorian, Pre-Raphaelite and British Impressionists auction

A sale of Victorian, Pre-Raphaelite and British Impressionist Art is taking place at Sotheby’s this July.

The auction will take place on 11 July in London, starting at noon.

Sotheby’s are now accepting consignments for their summer sale of Victorian, Pre-Raphaelite & British Impressionist Art which will include drawings, watercolours and paintings by a diverse selection of artists spanning the 19th century and the early 20th century.

