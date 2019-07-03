TWO FOR ONE ENTRY TO GEORGE WATSON’S COLLEGE ANTIQUES & FINE ART FAIR

There’s nothing quite like a weekend spent browsing a lovely selection of antiques and art.

Galloway Fairs will hold their July antiques and fine art fair from 26 – 28 July at Edinburgh’s George Watson’s College.

Galloway Antiques Fairs have been organising quality antiques and fine art fairs for 24 years. They have a great bunch of nationally known dealers exhibiting a wide range of items to include town and country furniture, silver, jewellery, paintings, sculpture, glass, porcelain, antiquarian books and prints, angling antiques, oriental rugs, mirrors, clocks, lighting and many decorative items for your home.

Fairs have a dateline restriction of 1970 with the exception of fine art and sculpture where no dateline applies. All items are vetted for quality and ‘reproductions’ are strictly forbidden. Admission to the fair is £5.00 and there will be amble car parking available.

If you have a copy of the August issue of Scottish Field then you’ll find a 2 for 1 voucher on page 152 or you can click HERE to download a 2 for 1 ticket.

For more information visit www.gallowayfairs.co.uk

George Watson’s College

69 Colinton Road

Edinburgh

EH11 5EG