Scone Palace to host three-day antiques fair

Galloway Antiques Fairs are holding an event at Scone Palace in Perth this spring.

The sale is held in a suite of connecting state rooms in the Palace, starting with the Dining Room and ending in the Long Gallery.

Some 35 leading, professional dealers from across the county will be selling a wide range of antiques, fine art and decorative items to include town and country furniture, silver, porcelain, antique and vintage jewellery, antique and contemporary paintings and bronze sculpture, oriental antiques and carpets and many decorative items to furnish any home with style.

Prices ranging from under £50 to over £30,000.

Visitors are guaranteed to find something to suit all tastes and pockets.

Free car parking will be available, with the restaurant serving hot and cold dishes, which will be open for the duration of the event.

Visitors to the fair are also able to walk in the beautiful grounds of the Palace. Entry is £6.

The fair is open on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 March from 10.30am-5pm and Sunday 15 March from 10.30am-4.30pm.

The event is organised by Galloway Antiques Fairs and for more details visit www.gallowayfairs.co.uk or call 01423 522122.

