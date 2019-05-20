Retrospective of Scott Campbell’s print work

The Glasgow Print Studio is hosting an exhibition of Scott Campbell’s work.

The First Floor Gallery exhibition runs until 2 June, and his latest exhibition at GPS looks retrospectively at his monoprints produced over a 20 year period. The show includes archive pieces and new works.

This exhibition showcases works including his meticulously executed and experimental mono-screen prints which challenge the complex and precise nature of process and by relying on instinct and experience, explore what can be achieved.

Campbell trained at Glasgow School of Art and Central St Martins, beginning his printmaking career as a printer at Advanced Graphics London and later working as Master Printer of Screenprint at Glasgow Print Studio, a position held for nearly 20 years.

Campbell’s pieces are often abstract or suggest landscape qualities, they stimulate the eye but have a serenity about them.

He said: ‘My work evolves with no matrix but with multi-layered surfaces blended to allow light and form to develop. The unpredictability of blending dictates how I approach each piece which I find a welcome challenge.’

A strong technical grounding should not constrain an artist but enhance his practice, and Scott adds: ‘Printmaking is full of complex processes which can make it more challenging to produce spontaneous prints, this is something I try to give license to when making my work.’

Glasgow Print Studio is based at Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.