Picasso creation ready to go under the hammer

An auction house is staging the Best of Bonhams from Wednesday 14-Saturday 24 August to celebrate this year’s Edinburgh International Festival.

Taking place at Bonhams’ Edinburgh saleroom in Queen Street, the admission free exhibition of paintings, sculpture and other standalone pieces highlights the quality and diversity of the auction house’s forthcoming autumn and winter sales.

One of highlights of the exhibition is a colossal sculpture by Auguste Rodin, Pierre de Wissant, nu monumental, which is being offered from the celebrated Sydney collection of Sir Warwick and Lady Fairfax. The bronze stands almost two metres high, and is a superb example of Rodin’s artistic genius. The piece will lead the Bonhams Impressionist and Modern Art sale on 10 October, and has an estimate of £400,000-600,000.

Other works from the Impressionist sale in the exhibition include Impasse Trainée à Montmartre by Maurice Utrillo (£100,000-150,000), and a bronze head by Pablo Picasso, Tête de picador au nez (£60,000-80,000).

Among the highlights by British artists are Woodcutter, by Sir Alfred Munnings (£40,000-60,000) which hangs alongside works such as Chinese Horse III (Standing) by Dame Elisabeth Frink R.A. (£50,000-70,000), and A Covey at Dawn by Archibald Thorburn (£40,000-60,000).

Charles Graham-Campbell, managing director of Bonhams Edinburgh, said: ‘This year’s Best of Bonhams exhibition promises to be the most impressive yet. I’m delighted to present the exhibition as our contribution to the Festival.

Other items on display include the complete original artwork for Tim to the Rescue, by Edward Ardizzone (£30,000-50,000), a rare example of the illustrator’s work.

Another headline piece is The Three Sisters, a candelabra by master silversmith Simon Benney, which is the single most valuable piece of modern contemporary design silver to come to auction. The commissioned work, which took more than two years to complete, has an estimate of £250,000-300,000.

Location: Bonhams Edinburgh, 22 Queen Street, EH2 1JX

Date: Wednesday 14 – Saturday 24 August, every day including weekends, 10am-4pm