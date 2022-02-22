McTears prepares for next Scottish Pictures Auction

Glasgow auction house McTears is looking for paintings to sell at its Scottish Pictures Auction.

This specialist auction, held twice-annually, focuses on fine 19th to mid 20th century pictures by Scottish artists or of Scottish subject matter.

The first auction of 2022 will takes place on 21 April and entries are invited.

The previous Scottish Pictures Auction at McTear’s in September turned out to be a spectacular sale, showcasing the best of the best of Scottish art of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The sale had constant excitement and international bids, and the second lot of the sale truly set the bar for the remaining 50 lots; Lot 2002, a small oil by George Leslie Hunter, ended bidding with a hammer price of £10,000 against an estimate of £4,000-8,000.

The excitement continued with fierce competition for a small oil by Scottish Laird, Joseph Farquharson, selling at a hammer price of £24,000, with an original estimate of £10,000-15,000.

It was hard to determine a true star of the show, but that position is likely tied between two lots. Lot 2030, a Herbert Whone tram scene which soared past the previous auction record of £13,000 hammer for the artist (lot 520, McTear’s 20 June 2021) at a £18,000 hammer price. The other contender was lot 2005, a breath-taking oil of Iona by John Maclauchlan Milne, selling for a hammer of £29,000, after receiving a flurry of bids from around the globe and in the sale room.

McTears also holds a British and International Pictures auction, which features paintings by Scottish, English, Irish, European and other artists, including examples of the work of The Glasgow Boys. In recent years, McTear’s has generated record figures for many of Scotland’s most distinguished names. These auctions are held every 23 weeks.

To discuss the Scottish Pictures Auction with a specialist, call 0141 810 2880, email pictures@mctears.co.uk or to get a free valuation, click HERE.