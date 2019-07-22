Landscape put in focus at Glencoe exhibition

An exhibition of vibrant Highland landscapes by acclaimed Scottish colourist artist Hamish MacDonald is set to go on show.

It will open at the National Trust for Scotland’s revamped Glencoe Visitor Centre on 3 August.

Over 50 print works, silk art and cards depicting the landscapes and seascapes of Western Scotland, from Arran to Ullapool, are included in the show which runs daily until 28 September, 10am to 5pm.

Hamish MacDonald (1935–2008) studied at Glasgow School of Art and is regarded as one of Scotland’s finest contemporary artists. Nicola MacDonald, Hamish’s youngest daughter will be curating the exhibition and on-hand to chat about her father’s work and the inspiration he took from Scotland’s landscape and heritage.

Emily Bryce, operations manager for Glencoe said: ‘Quirky design and sculpture inspired by the glen can be found throughout our new-look visitor centre, so we are delighted to provide a space for showcasing art inspired by the Highland landscape too. Hamish’s work reflects the ever-changing vitality of the scenery, the weather and the wildlife here so well, and, brightens up even the most dreich of summer days.’

The National Trust for Scotland is keen for this to be the first of many artists, craftspeople and other creative minds to hire their flexible events space at Glencoe Visitor Centre, since the centre was refurbished this spring.

As well as offering a free meeting space for community groups, the ‘MacIain’ Room can be booked for private functions on a daily rate or leased for longer spells. It offers a unique opportunity for artisans or enterprises to engage with some of the 250,000 locals and tourists who visit the centre every year. Enquiries should be made to glencoe@nts.org.uk

The conservation charity that protect Scotland’s national and natural treasures has invested over £1 million at Glencoe Visitor Centre during the last 12 months, transforming the existing eco-friendly buildings into a more modern, immersive and welcoming ‘gateway’ to Scotland’s most famous glen.

In addition to Hamish MacDonald’s summer exhibition, the visitor centre has a 50 seat film screening space showing a specially commissioned film which takes viewers on a 10 minute journey from the glen’s volcanic origins, towards the tragic events of the 1692 Glencoe Massacre, and on to its popularity today.

The Pioneers of the Peaks exhibition reveals the glen’s role in shaping mountaineering and climbing in Scotland over the last 100 years. While a large 3D map and knowledgeable staff in the Info Hub help visitors planning their adventures and share advice on how to explore responsibly.

With a new café and shop too, the Glencoe Visitor Centre also plays an essential part in generating income to support the National Trust for Scotland’s conservation work in Glencoe National Nature Reserve, where it cares for over 14000 acres, including 60km of footpaths and eight Munros.

To find out more about Glencoe, visit www.nts.org.uk/glencoe