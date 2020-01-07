Furniture made for the Royal Family going to auction

Bedside furniture made for Queen Alexandra and her son King George V will be highlights in the Bonhams home and interiors sale in Edinburgh next week.

Each estimated at £300-400, the pieces were manufactured by the London firm of Holland and Sons (1803-1943) which made many pieces of furniture for successive members of the Royal Family, as well as for Government premises including the Palace of Westminster.

One – a figured elm and inlaid bedside cabinet – is stamped ‘Queen Alexandra Holland and Son’. The other is a satinwood and walnut inlaid bedside cupboard, branded ‘GRV’ for King George V. It also bears a partial paper label for Edward VIII, George’s son and heir who abdicated in order to marry the American divorcee, Wallis Simpson.

Other items in the sale include:

A large Tabriz carpet. Estimate £7,000-10,000.

A mahogany William IV extending dining table by Gillows of Lancaster. Estimate £4,000-6,000.

A large Regency mahogany cellaret in the shape of a sarcophagus (a cellaret is a small drinks cabinet). Estimate: £4,000-6,000.

A set of 10 regency parcel gilt and ebonised open armchairs. These were made by Charles Elliott for the Tufnell family of Langleys, Great Waltham, Essex. The Grade I listed manor house still contains high quality Elliott furniture. Estimate £4,000-5,000.

The home and interiors sale itself will take place at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2, on Wednesday 15 January at 11am.