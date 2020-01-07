Furniture made for the Royal Family going to auction

By Kenny Smith - 7th January 2020
Some of the bedside furniture made for Queen Alexandra and her son King George V, which goes to auction next week

Bedside furniture made for Queen Alexandra and her son King George V will be highlights in the Bonhams home and interiors sale in Edinburgh next week.

Each estimated at £300-400, the pieces were manufactured by the London firm of Holland and Sons (1803-1943) which made many pieces of furniture for successive members of the Royal Family, as well as for Government premises including the Palace of Westminster.

One – a figured elm and inlaid bedside cabinet – is stamped ‘Queen Alexandra Holland and Son’. The other is a satinwood and walnut inlaid bedside cupboard, branded ‘GRV’ for King George V. It also bears a partial paper label for Edward VIII, George’s son and heir who abdicated in order to marry the American divorcee, Wallis Simpson.

Other items in the sale include:

A large Tabriz carpet. Estimate £7,000-10,000.

A mahogany William IV extending dining table by Gillows of Lancaster. Estimate £4,000-6,000.

A large Regency mahogany cellaret in the shape of a sarcophagus (a cellaret is a small drinks cabinet). Estimate: £4,000-6,000.

A set of 10 regency parcel gilt and ebonised open armchairs. These were made by Charles Elliott for the Tufnell family of Langleys, Great Waltham, Essex. The Grade I listed manor house still contains high quality Elliott furniture. Estimate £4,000-5,000.

The home and interiors sale itself will take place at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2, on Wednesday 15 January at 11am.

