Former fashion designer to unveil exhibition in Argyll

A fashion designer turned artist is getting ready to display his new exhibition.

Fruit Flowers and French Fancies by Lex McFadyen will be on show at The Archway in Lochgilphead, which marks a return to the Argyll gallery where his regular solo shows have proven very popular.

McFadyen returned to painting and drawing in 2001 and has gained a growing following who collect his strong portraits, atmospheric landscapes and still lifes.

He graduated from Glasgow School of Art with a BA (Hons) in Fine Art and his work is collected by admirers across the UK and Europe. His growing reputation has been highlighted with the receipt of the PF Charitable Trust Award, one of the major prizes at The Visual Arts Scotland Exhibition at The Royal Scottish Academy.

This exhibition – Fruit, Flowers and French Fancies – focuses on Natures Mortes as the French refer to still life.

As well as his studio alongside the Crinan Canal in Argyll, McFadyen has a studio at his home in the medieval village of Noyers-sur-Serein in Burgundy, France. The wonderful landscapes, magnificent chateaux and long summers of this wine-growing region have impacted greatly on his recent work.

Now in its third year, he curates the annual Dix Artistes Ecossais exhibition in a glorious 16th century former butcher’s shop where he showcases established and emerging Scottish artists to an international audience.

This year’s contributors included well-known Scottish names such as Lesley Banks, Peter Nardini, Gillian Goodheir, Stanley Bird and Charles Jamieson. Plans are now in place to make The Scottish Gallery à Noyers sur Serein a permanent feature at one of the 100 Beaux Villages de France.

The exhibition at the Archway Gallery, 7 Union St Lochgilphead Argyll previews Friday 19 October from 6-8pm and continues Monday to Saturday until 3 November.