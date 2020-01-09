Contemporary art auction takes place next weekend

McTear’s in Glasgow is set to hold its first Scottish Contemporary Art Auction of the year next weekend.

Taking place on Sunday, 19 January, at 1pm, it will feature a varied auction of over 200 pictures including a fine example of John Byrne’s early work, along with pieces by Avril Paton, John Bellany, Peter Howson, Nael Hanna, Marion Drummond, Ethel Walker, JOLOMO, Emma Davis, and Jack Vettriano.

Jack Vettriano’s Madame X is an oil on canvas, signed and inscribed ‘MISS X (STUDY)’. The work is framed. This has an estimate of £15,000-£20,000.

Among the lots is John Byrne’s Girl With A Guitar, a watercolour and gouache on paper, signed ‘Patrick’, which is mounted, framed and under glass. This has an estimate of £4000-£6000.

Two works by the late John Bellany are up for sale. The first is Port Seton, an oil on canvas, signed and framed, with an estimate of £3000-£5000. The other is Lone Maiden, also an oil on canvas, signed and framed, and this has an estimate of £2000-£4000.

Also for sale is a work by Jolomo (John Lowrie Morrison), with Moon and Red Roof, Ardnamurchan. This is an oil on board, signed and dated 99, further signed, titled and dated ’99 verso. This is framed and under glass. It has an estimate of £1000-£2000.

For further details on the auction and the full list of lots, visit HERE.

Entries are currently invited for the next Scottish Contemporary Art Auction on Sunday 1st March. If you have Scottish contemporary pictures to sell please contact pictures@mctears.co.uk.