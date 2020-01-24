Celebrity Antiques Road Trip heads to Scotland

BBC hit antiques show Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is back on TV screens, featuring a line-up of famous faces from stage, screen, comedy, sport and music as they hunt for hidden gems in a bid to make the biggest profit buying and selling antiques.

In each episode, the two competing celebrities put their knowledge and bartering skills to the test as they set out with £400 and a classic car to find antique bargains and make the biggest profit by selling them at auction, with all final profits donated to BBC’s Children in Need.

To help the celebrities are the show’s regular antiques experts, on hand to provide guidance about the world of antiques.

On Friday 31 January at 7.30pm on BBC Two, episode 15 of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will air featuring actresses, models and friends Helen Flanagan and Jorgie Porter who visit Scotland. They are joined by antiques experts Phil Serrell and James Braxton.

Their Road Trip takes in Dunfermline, Perth, Alva, Stirling and Inverkeithing as the celebrities and experts go antiquing in a 1987 Mercedes SL300 and a 1969 Morgan 4/4.

As they scour some of Scotland’s finest antique shops they uncover an interesting tea caddy and an unusual ship’s compass. Fingers are crossed for profits at auction in Stirlingshire.

However, Helen struggles to haggle, preferring to offer ‘more’ than the ticket price, much to the exasperation of partner Phil. Jorgie takes a detour to hit an ace at on very historic tennis court. While Helen takes a break from the shops to learn about tartan, kilts and to help Phil find his missing underwear. At the all important auction which bird will fly the highest… Jorgie’s pottery flamingo or Helen’s porcelain pigeon?

Contestants include award-winning singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE, improv comedian, stand up and actor, Phill Jupitus, who now lives in Fife, Scots broadcaster Andrea McLean, and renowned tennis coach Judy Murray OBE.

John Redshaw, series producer at STV Productions, said: ‘It’s always exciting to hit the road with a new set of celebrities, and this series is no exception. We have a brilliant line-up of competing stars going head-to-head on the antiques trail and I think viewers will love following their road trips as they track down weird and wonderful bargains in antique shops around the country.

‘Some of the more profitable buys include a 200 year old love letter illustrated with watercolour images spotted by Robert Llewellyn which achieves a pretty penny at auction. The discovery of a Chinese Ming dynasty terracotta figure really bolsters Steve Brown’s profits and the prize for the most unlikely item goes to Gemma Oaten who buys a life size donkey which proves to be no one-trick pony as the profits gallop in.’

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is produced by STV Productions and continues to be a real hit with viewers, with the last series reaching 15 million people across the UK.