Beautiful Scots art deco posters under the hammer

A fine art auctioneers are celebrating the art deco style in Scotland with the sale of two beautiful posters.

Sworders are selling a couple of Scottish posters on October 19-20, as part of the Design Live Online auction.

Two Scottish themed posters from The Lawrie Gatehouse (1943-2020) collection. Laurie was an avid collector of art deco and posters, drawn to the printed medium through his primary love of the golden age of steam and travel.

Kings X for Scotland is a London & North Eastern Railway poster, designed by Freda Lingstrom (1893-1989), lithograph in colours, published by the London and North-Eastern Railway, printed by The Avenue Press, London, measuring 100.5 x 62cm, framed, and has an estimate of £200-300.

Also for sale is an Empire Exhibition Glasgow 1938 poster, designed by Fred Taylor (1881-1881), lithograph in colours, stamped top right ‘London Midland and Scottish Railway Company, Authorised for Exhibition’, measuring 100 x 61cm, and is also framed. This has an estimate of £200-400.

Find out more at the Design Live Online auction at www.sworder.co.uk.