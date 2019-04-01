Beautiful items at auction from private collections

A sale of Style from private collections is to take place next month.

With a focus on works sourced from private collections throughout Europe – often with distinguished provenance – Style: Private Collections will appeal to connoisseurs and decorators alike, each drawn to the eclectic mix property.

The sale includes important French and English furniture, fine tapestries and clocks and an exciting group of Chinese and European porcelain from a English noble family.

The lots can be seen at the following exhibition times: Saturday 18 May, noon-5pm; Sunday 19 May, noon-5pm; Monday 20 May, 9am-4.30pm; and Tuesday 21 May, 9am-noon.

Style: Private Collections will commence at 1pm in London on 21 May.

For more details on this sale, click HERE.