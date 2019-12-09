Auction offers whisky, watches, art and more

With the clock ticking down to the big day, a Glasgow auctioneer may just have the answer for that classic Christmas question – what do you get the person who has everything?

In a series of festive auctions, McTear’s will be offering everything from £25k Macallan whisky and £15k Breitling watches to beautiful artwork and stunning diamond bracelets and pendants.

But don’t worry if the big ticket items are just a little out of reach, the special auctions will also have a host of rare and quirky items at more affordable prices that will wow even the most Scrooge like of relatives.

In addition to the 50 years old Macallan 1949 Millennium Decanter, the McTear’s Rare and Fine Whisky Auction on 18th December will feature unusual examples from all the big whisky names including Springbank, Highland Park, Laphroaig and Bowmore amongst others.

On 17 December, watch lovers can look forward to the appearance of two of the world’s most sought after timepieces. A Jaeger Le Coultre Master Tourbillon automatic wristwatch, complete with crocodile strap, has been valued at between £15k and £20k, while a special edition Bentley Mulliner eighteen carat rose gold Breitling watch could be yours for £20k.

McTear’s managing director, Brian Clements, said: ‘We all know how hard it can be to find that perfect present, but not many people think to head to an auction house to see what is on offer.

‘Although we have some incredibly rare items featuring in our festive auctions, we will also have a selection of very unusual lots that are not only ideal for those with a more limited budget, but are guaranteed to light up Christmas morning, regardless of the weather outside.’

If you’re looking for some sparkles this year then McTear’s Jewellery Auction on 15 December is a ‘must visit’ event. In addition to a fabulous 9.5 carat diamond line bracelet, which could fetch £12k, and a £6k heart shaped diamond pendant, the auction will also feature a selection of antique diamond rings, brooches and earrings with prices starting at a few hundred pounds.

A painting may not be everyone’s first thought for a Christmas present, but the fact remains there are very few gifts that are considered as thoughtful and personal as a carefully chosen work of art. Whether it’s a quirky oil of an autumn day by Graham McKean, a beautiful seascape by John Lowrie Morrison or a stunning still life by John Bellany, The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction on 15th December has something to suit every buyer.

Brian Clements added: ‘When it comes to works of art, opinions can be very subjective so if you’re buying something for a friend or loved one it’s important to make sure you understand their likes and dislikes before heading to the auction. After all, a little bit of research could result in the perfect pressie that will last a lifetime.’

All festive auctions will be held at McTear’s Auctioneers in Glasgow. The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction and Jewellery Auction will take place on Sunday 15 December, with The Watches Auction on Tuesday 17 December and The Rare and Fine Whisky Auction on Wednesday 18 December.