Artistic friends prepare to hold joint show of work

Two Edinburgh artists are presenting a joint show of their work.

Christine Gupta’s and Rosie Playfair’s show A Room With Two Views at the Dundas Street Gallery in Edinburgh in December, promises to be loud, bold and daring.

With works by these two established Edinburgh-based artists in all sizes and at all prices the show should provide some tempting and exciting solutions for Christmas, or for those wanting to breathe new life or a new look into their home.

Mostly working in acrylic, the show will feature Christine’s Faces – brash, tribal, and shouting with colour as well as other work including beach and seascapes, animals and stylised trees and seasons. Rosie’s work includes her trademark trees, park life scenes with inspiration in Edinburgh, Paris and New York, and her pen and ink drawings.

‘It’s a rich mix’, says Christine, a partner in The Gupta Partnership. ‘Whilst both of us have other jobs, painting has become a major part of our lives, particularly now that we have a little more time to get the paint on the canvas. I think we will have something for all tastes, and most room designs.’

Rosie, a partner in PR firm Playfair Walker, added: ‘It’s a great opportunity to do a show with another artist, a double act! While some of our work is hugely different, a lot of it is complimentary. We both love colour, and abstract, without going overboard crazy.’

A room with two views runs from 7 to 12 December 2019 at the Dundas Street Gallery, 5 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, 10am–6pm daily or visit www.playfairart.com or www.christineguptaart.com