Acclaimed birdlife artist to show his work in Scotland

An impressive exhibition of birdlife is coming to Scotland next month.

The show of work by Michael Warren is being shown by the Scottish Ornithologists’ Club, at their headquarters in Waterston House, Aberlady, East Lothing, from 14 July–29 August.

Michael will return to the Donald Watson Gallery to present new paintings. He has been a professional artist specialising in birds in their natural environment for over 40 years. He has travelled widely studying and drawing birds, across Europe, all 50 states of the USA, Micronesia, Peru, Ecuador, Africa and Australia.

Michael is a member of the Society of Wildlife Artists. He belongs to the Artists for Nature Foundation, a Netherlands based organisation using art to focus attention on endangered species and habitats.

He has contributed to many publications and has published seven books: Shorelines, Field Sketches, Langford Lowfields 1989-99, Lac du Bourget, Images of Birding, American Birding Sketchbook and Taking Flight.

Some of his books will be available at the SOC during the course of his exhibition. He has designed postage stamps for the Post Office and the Republic of Marshall Islands, as well as conservation stamps for the National Audubon Society in the USA.

All of Michael’s paintings are based on field observation with sketches providing the basis for paintings. Michaels works with watercolour and graphite on Arches or Fabriano paper.

The exhibition opens on Saturday 14 July and runs until Wednesday 29 August.

The Scottish Ornithologists’Club is Scotland’s national bird club with over 3000 members and a network of 15 branches across Scotland which host a programme of talks, discussions and outings from the Borders to Orkney and beyond.