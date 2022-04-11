A variety of beautiful objects going under the hammer

April is a busy month at McTear’s auction house in Glasgow.

At Style & Taste: Fine Furniture & Works of Art on 28 April, lot 817 is a large cast iron Royal Warrant Coat of Arms.

This dates from the late 19th/early 20th century, produced by Walter MacFarlane & Co (also known as the Saracen Foundry), polychrome decorated with impressed mark to centre, 68cm high, 107cm wide Footnote: Walter MacFarlane & Co, founded in 1850, were Scotland’s premier producers of ornamental ironwork; they manufactured numerous public monuments as well as commissions for the great Scottish architects of the age including Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson. This particular sign was owned by the Pirie family, proprietors of the Stoneywood Paper Mills in Aberdeenshire.

Estimate: £1000-2000. For more details visit HERE.

The full catalogue for this sale will be published on April 15.

At the Sporting Medals and Trophies sale on April 29, lot 1496 is a large presentation wrought iron padlock and key, possibly a winning entry for the industrial element of the Wenlock Games later presented to founder William Penny Brookes, inscribed ‘Presented to W. P. Brookes Esqr. by a Member of the Wenlock Olympian Class May 18th 1869’, the slide catch enclosing keyhole also engraved ‘WEN’, the padlock 15.5cm high, 11cm wide

The Wenlock Games were a forerunner to the modern Olympics founded in 1850 by Dr. William Penny Brookes ‘for the promotion of the moral, physical and intellectual improvement of the inhabitants of the town and neighbourhood of Wenlock and especially of the working classes, by the encouragement of outdoor recreation, and by the award of prizes annually at public meetings for skill in athletic exercise and proficiency in intellectual and industrial attainments’.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin visited the Wenlock Games in 1890 and founded the International Olympic Committee four years later with his observations of the Wenlock Games fundamental in his vision for a modern Olympics, later writing ‘If the Olympic Games that Modern Greece has not yet been able to revive still survives there today, it is due, not to a Greek, but to Dr W P Brookes’ (source: Wikipedia); sadly Dr Brookes died just four months before the first modern Summer Olympic Games held in Athens in 1896 but his influence lived on, not least in the naming of Wenlock, one of the mascots of the 2012 London Games.

Estimate: £3000-5000.

The full catalogue for this sale will be published on April 15.

Also in the same sale is lot 628, Litherland, Davies & Co, Liverpool, fine two-day marine chronometer, No. 134/10595, with fusee driven movement, the engraved silvered dial with inner Roman numeral chapter ring and outer Arabic numeral minute ring, subsidiary seconds dial, the brass surround in gimbal mount, housed in a three tier mahogany deck box with brass mounts and swing handles, bearing ivory plaquette, 17cm high, 19.4cm wide, 19.6cm deep.

Estimate: £1500-2500

The full catalogue will be published on 15 April.