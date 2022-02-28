A selection of silver and a stunning timepiece

A selection of beautiful items are going under the hammer in Glasgow.

McTears is holding a Silver and Luxury Accessories auction on 17 March, with a variety of rare and unusual items for sale.

A Royal-interest silver mounted evening purse, from Alfred Ernest Neighbour, in London, 1937, was made for Lady Dorothy Cambridge, Marchioness of Cambridge.

This is accompanied by letter of correspondence with Kenneth Scott of Buckingham Palace, dated 16 May 1989, the box bearing gilt royal cypher, engine turned finish, and fitted interior, 15.2cm wide, with suede outer carry case.

In the Platinum Jubilee year of Queen Elizabeth II, it is an apposite time for a piece of royal silver with an unusual connection to Her Majesty to come to auction.

This silver mounted evening purse by respected maker A. E. Neighbour has all the quality one would expect having been made for Lady Dorothy Cambridge, Marchioness of Cambridge.

Somewhat unusually, this piece also comes with correspondence between a previous owner and Kenneth Scott of Buckingham Palace detailing how it was offered to the Queen but, unfortunately, she declined to take up the offer; nevertheless, this is a rare opportunity to obtain a piece of royal silver with a connection to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in this most regally celebrated of years.

Find out more about this item HERE.

It has an estimate of £600-1000.

Also for sale will be a life-sized silver lobster-form caviar dish, from maker William Comyns & Sons, created in London 2007.

The cover is formed as the upper body, antennae and tail, opening to reveal a silver gilt insert with space below for crushed ice, with fully articulated claws and chased decoration, 38cm wide, approximately 3344g.

These exceptional solid silver serving dishes are a statement piece above all others. Produced by the esteemed silversmiths William Comyns & Sons in London 2007, they are finely modelled in life size, with hand-chased and parcel gilt detail. Each crustacean is complete with fully articulated pincer claws, and will be sure to make a fine addition to one lucky bidder’s supper table.

This has an estimate of £10,000-£15,000.

Also for sale is a life-sized silver crab-form serving dish, again from William Comyns, London 2007, with the hinged cover forming the upper part of the shell, opening to reveal a gilt wash interior, with fully articulated claws and chased decoration, 29cm wide, approximately 3000g

This has an estimate of £6000-£8000.

To find out more about these lots visit HERE.

A Clocks and Instruments auction is taking place on 28 April.

This emphatic rendering of a ‘Westminster Abbey’ skeleton clock was finely crafted circa 1880 by the esteemed clockmakers Swinden & Son of Birmingham, with three train, triple fusee driven movement quarter-striking on eight bells and hour-striking on a coil, with repeater mechanism, the silvered chapter ring with Roman numerals, lacquered brass surround, with time-compensating mercury bob, on a later hardwood base.

This is mounted with original a silvered presentation plaque inscribed ‘Presented to George Clark Esquire by his Employees Home Department in recognition of his untiring energy and as a mark of their esteem and regard for him as their Employer, along with a Gold Albert for Mrs. Clark, 83 Titchfield Street, Kilmarnock, 31 December 1880’.

This is62cm high including base, with later glazed case, 74.5cm high overall

It has an estimate of £3000-£5000.

The full catalogue will be published by Friday, 4 March.