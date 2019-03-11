You won’t get a rum deal at this special spring fair

Harvey Nichols Edinburgh will welcome the start of spring with the store’s first Rum Fair.

Held on Thursday 28 March, customers will be transported on a journey through the history of rum, from the early sugar cane spirit to the diverse and ever-growing range of rhums and cachaças that are available today.

Spirit lovers can sample a selection of the finest expressions from around the world, enjoy talks from industry experts and participate in mini masterclasses with the Harvey Nicols Bar team. There will also be rum tastings alongside food pairings and live music from Cuban Scottish band Son Sabroso.

Confirmed partners include: Bacardi, Diageo, RL Seale, Doorlys, Foursquare, Diplomatico, Aluna, Cargo Cult and Matusalem.

It will take place from 6–8pm on the Forth Floor, tickets £20 per person, £10 redeemable on purchases of selected rums on the night. Terms and conditions apply.

To book, call 131 524 8350 or email forthfloor.reservations@harveynichols.com.