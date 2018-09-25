Your chance to own a cask of distillery’s spirit

A Scottish distillery is offering people the opportunity to buy full casks of its spirit.

With the first year of production now behind them, Raasay Distillery is opening up cask sales to the general public.

Buying a cask is an emotional investment, often purchased to celebrate an anniversary, as a gift for future generations, or to celebrate ancestral ties to Raasay and the Hebrides.

Up to 20 Isle of Raasay Distillery whisky casks will be made available for purchase each year, on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year whisky-lovers are able to buy one of the distillery’s limited edition first-fill un-peated American whiskey casks, filled in June 2018.

One cask is priced at £5000 which includes warehousing but excludes future VAT, duty, bottling, material and delivery costs.

Raasay Distillery will bottle the cask at standard industry rates and will only sell to a single entity, whether that be one individual or one company.

All casks will be stored under bond at the warehouse onsite and cask owners can visit their casks by appointment.

Visitors to the Raasay Distillery are able to experience first-hand the exciting journey that lead to the creation of the first Isle of Raasay single malt.