Whisky is limited to just 6500 bottles worldwide

Benromach Peat Smoke Sherry Cask Matured, a rich and intense limited-batch expression, is being released today.

Carefully handcrafted using heavily peated Scottish barley, just 6,500 bottles are available in selected markets worldwide.

Matured in First Fill Sherry hogsheads and laid down in 2010 before being bottled in 2018, Benromach Peat Smoke Sherry Cask Matured offers whisky lovers elegant fruit flavours while heightening the smoky notes Benromach is known for.

With a beautiful dark amber hue from the time spent maturing in sherry hogsheads, the whisky’s sweet flavours are balanced with a hint of white pepper, which gives way to dried fruits complemented by sherry undertones. The lingering finish offers a seriously smoky edge.

Keith Cruickshank, Benromach distillery manager, said: ‘This is the first time Benromach has released a Sherried Peat Smoke expression and we’re very proud of its unique flavour profile. This expression perfectly balances the smokiness with the sweeter Sherry notes, giving rise to a spectacularly rich and intense dram.

‘At Benromach, we handcraft all our whiskies which allows us the flexibility to experiment with different distilling and maturation techniques. Our small batch releases have enjoyed considerable success in the past and for those that enjoy Benromach’s classic style with a wisp of smoke, we’re confident that this new expression will be particularly popular.’

Benromach Peat Smoke Sherry Cask Matured is presented in an elegant bottle with shapes and textures inspired by the Speyside distillery. The copper cut medallion on the packaging signifies the moment in time when the distillers cut to the sweet heart of the spirit run.

Benromach Peat Smoke Sherry Cask Matured has a recommended retail price of £64.99. Prices in local markets will vary depending on local taxes and duty.

Benromach is one of only a few distilleries in Scotland to use only traditional methods, without any automated machinery. The small team of distillers employ all their senses when crafting the classic Speyside single malt Scotch whiskies, managing the process by sight, sound and touch to create the unique, handcrafted and authentic Benromach taste.

For more information on Benromach, and to explore the range of expressions available, visit: www.benromach.com.