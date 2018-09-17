Two new limited edition malts from Cù Bòcan

Cù Bòcan has added two more limited edition single malts to the range with the launch of 2003 and 1990 vintage releases.

Tomatin’s 2003 vintage limited edition Cù Bòcan (aged 15 years old) has been bottled at a strength of 46% and sits alongside the standard edition. It has been matured in peated Islay ex-Sherry butts and is only available while stocks last.

This full bodied single malt has coastal peat smoke notes which are perfectly balanced with winter spices and orchard fruits.

The special 1990 vintage release was distilled on 17 October 1990 and has been matured in peated Islay ex-Bourbon barrels. In their past lives, the casks were home to one of Islay’s peatiest potions and hints of the untamed spirit have been working their smoky magic over the years.

The final creation, at 52.9% strength, is smoky, with notes of tropical fruits and warm spices. Only 1400 bottles of this rare whisky are available worldwide.

The Cù Bòcan brand is named after a mythical Highland hellhound which was rumoured to haunt the village of Tomatin and was launched in 2013 as a lightly peated alternative to the traditional fruity flavours of Tomatin single malt.

The distillery has been producing peated malt for the last week of every year since 2005, and in recent years has been experimenting with different levels of peatiness (PPM) in order to diversity their offering in the coming years.

These latest releases follow previous limited editions including the 2006 vintage in 2017, the 1988 and 2005 vintages in 2016, the Virgin Oak, Sherry and Bourbon expressions in 2015 and the 1989 vintage in 2014.

Brand manager Lorraine Waddell said: ‘As the Cù Bòcan brand continues to grow – sales have grown 15% year to date on last year – our followers have been eagerly awaiting news of the next limited editions to complement the standard edition, which is available all year round.’

The 2003 vintage is currently being rolled out worldwide and is expected to retail at £85 and the 1990 at £230.