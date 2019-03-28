Tullibardine teams up with leading restaurant

Tullibardine has announced a culinary venture with one of Scotland’s top independent restaurants, Aurora.

The partnership aims to encourage a creative approach when it comes to tasting and enjoying single malt whisky and to explore the versatility of the spirit.

Tullibardine master blender Keith Geddes, and chef patron at Aurora, Kamil Witek, have worked together to explore the roots of the artisan Highland single malt and tease apart its characteristics to create a menu inspired by the bountiful Perthshire area, where the distillery is located.

Based on the concept of source to table, the Leith-based eatery has engaged sustainable suppliers local to the Perthshire distillery to create a tasting menu that encapsulates the essence of Tullibardine in each dish – from Highland Wagyu beef, to Tullibardine-smoked fish prepared by Perthshire fishmonger, George Campbell & Sons.

The same water used in the whisky-making process at the distillery, sourced from Perthshire’s Ochil Hills, will also be used in the creation of each recipe.

Keith said: ‘It’s been incredibly interesting to work with Kamil and the Aurora team to distil Tullibardine down, so to speak, and create a modern menu that accentuates the intriguing qualities that our expressions have to offer.

‘Tullibardine is produced at a craft distillery and we pride ourselves on experimentation when it comes to creating exceptional whiskies. We’re pleased to be working with this fantastic independent restaurant to continue our journey and show that whisky can be enjoyed in many different forms.’

Kamil Witek, chef patron at Aurora, said: ‘Whisky has so much potential when it comes to working with food and we’ve developed the menu from a grassroots level. Working with the distillery, we’ve produced some exciting and most importantly, delicious dishes that tap into the character of the Tullibardine range. We’ve spent time getting to know the distillery, experimenting with wood from the casks, its water and barley to create a series of beautiful recipes.

‘Aurora’s entire concept is based on local, seasonal and unprocessed values and we’ve really enjoyed the journey of working with a brand that shares this outlook, helping us express whisky in a completely different way.’

The partnership begins with the development of a tasting menu inspired by the Tullibardine Core Range and its latest limited-edition expression, The Murray Marsala Cask Finish. By experimenting with whisky in different forms, the venture aims to encourage the use of whisky in food pairings and communicate its quality and potential.

Tullibardine distillery is situated in the village of Blackford, Perthshire, and has a long history as a prime location for brewing and distilling.

In 1488, King James IV of Scotland stopped by the site on his way to his coronation at Scone Palace to purchase beer from the local brewery and by 1503, the king had granted it a Royal Charter.

In 1947, distillery specialist William Delme-Evans visited the site and tested the water from nearby springs. The spot was deemed the most perfect location for distilling whisky and was named Tullibardine, meaning ‘lookout hill’ in Gaelic.

Tullibardine is now a thriving independent craft distillery and is known for its quality and exceptional taste profile. It is one of the few distilleries in Scotland that distils, matures and bottles its single malt all on one site, and it has its own working cooperage for cask maintenance.

