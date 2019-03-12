Tomatin announces release of 1975 vintage

Award-winning Highland distillery Tomatin has announced the release of its third expression of the acclaimed Warehouse 6 Collection; 1975.

Distilled on 8 December 1975, this precious spirit has been gently maturing for the past 43 years in Warehouse 6, laid low on antique wooden rails above cool earthen floor and stacked single level, in a traditional dunnage warehouse. Nestled in a quiet corner of the distillery, Warehouse 6 houses the distillery’s most treasured casks. At Tomatin’s very core, Warehouse 6, is a truly special place.

The 1975 Warehouse 6 Collection, has spent over four decades slowly maturing in a hand-selected Spanish Oloroso Sherry Butt, cask number 35834. This limited and luxurious cask has wielded just 300 bottles at 46.5%.

Stephen Bremner, Managing Director of Tomatin, said: ‘I’m so pleased to announce the release of The 1975 Warehouse 6 Collection; these limited-edition expressions from the Warehouse 6 collection enjoy the perfect atmosphere during maturation, providing the flawless environment for exquisite whisky to come to life in all its glory.’

The 1975 Warehouse 6 Collection is encased in a hand-blown Glencairn Crystal decanter within an exquisite case fitted with a unique opening mechanism, featuring two rose gold metal buttons on the sides. Accompanied with glasses decorated with solid copper bands, a solid copper stopper and a numbered certificate detailing the story of the whisky. Stitched and debossed details on the leather wrap adds to the elegance. Protected in a secure material bag for transit and deliver, the 1975 Warehouse 6 Collection offers the ultimate in luxury.

Graham Eunson, distillery manager at Tomatin, said: “With patience comes reward, The 1975 Warehouse 6 Collection provides a perfect harmony of tropical and dried fruits, dark chocolate and warm spicy notes balanced with thecomplex background aromas created by decades of slow oxidation in its unique warehouse locale before a long and elegant finish.”

The 1975 Warehouse 6 Collection is expected to retail for £2,400 in the UK for a 70cl bottle, and is available to purchase from specialist retailers worldwide.