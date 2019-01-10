Three limited bottlings to mark the Year of the Pig

Scotch whisky specialist Douglas Laing & Co have announce the release of their Year of the Pig Limited Edition bottlings in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year is among the most celebrated Chinese traditions and Douglas Laing has marked it by unveiling an XOP Single Cask of a Sherry matured Craigellachie 1995 Vintage and two Old Particular Single Casks – a Bunnahabhain 2007 and a Glengoyne 2007.

These Vintages were specially selected as both 1995 and 2007 were previous Years of the Pig within the Chinese Zodiac calendar. The three Single Casks have all been bottled at natural cask strength and are proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration.

The packaging for each of these commemorative bottlings depicts a decorative golden pig bringing good fortune and celebrating the arrival of the New Year.

Presented in a wooden gift box, each and every individually numbered bottle of XOP carries a hand-signed certificate with a New Year message from father and daughter duo, Fred and Cara Laing, chairman and director of Whisky at Douglas Laing respectively.

Fred said: ‘Despite numerous visits to the Far East since the early 1970s, I have never been there during Chinese New Year, so to participate in this fashion with these rare bottlings, each so full of Eastern promise, is wonderful and we’re thrilled to commemorate this iconic cultural moment. We hope our friends in Asia enjoy celebrating New Year with these Whiskies.’

The XOP Craigellachie Single Cask has a rich mocha, cocoa character with candied peels, all-spice and stewed red fruits – the result of more than two decades resting in a sherry butt.

The Old Particular Bunnahabhain reveals that archetypical Islay style of sweet peat alongside honeycomb, a coastal influence and citrus fruits.

The Old Particular Glengoyne meanwhile shows milk chocolate and honeyed barley with a spiced warmth at its core.