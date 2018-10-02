Tamdhu ‘retire’ one whisky as its successor arrives

Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky is retiring ones of its drams.

But the good news it is being replaced, as the current Tamdhu 10 Year Old will be succeeded by the new 12 Year Old single malt.

Tamdhu says it shows their commitment to producing ‘only the best’ sherry cask matured whisky.

The new Tamdhu 12 Year Old is rolling out globally now and is expected to be available in the UK in 2019.

Benefiting from an extra two years of maturation, and bottled at 43% ABV, Tamdhu 12 Year Old has been 100% matured for a full 12 years in first fill and refill American and European Oloroso sherry casks from the cooperages of Jerez, in Spain’s ‘sherry triangle’.

The result is a complex and rich single malt whisky that delivers a wealth of complexity, with flavours of cinnamon, dried fruit, banana and classic sherry oak depth.

Tamdhu 12 Year Old launches globally with a bold new marketing campaign and packaging design, including a new strapline, ‘Only the Best’ and activation, ‘From Spain to Speyside’; a reference to the top-quality Spanish Oloroso sherry oak casks which were recorded as being first used by Tamdhu Distillery to mature its Speyside single malt whisky 120 years ago, in 1898.

The iconic 12 Year Old Tamdhu bespoke bottle takes the prominent position within its new luxurious packaging, on show for all to see. The packaging details the story of Tamdhu Distillery and the importance of sherry casks and natural colour within the Tamdhu story.

Only the best Oloroso sherry seasoned American and European oak casks give Tamdhu its distinctive colour and flavour. The striking amber tones in the single malt are developed naturally through contact with the sherry seasoned casks, which are crafted in the family cooperages and bodegas of Jerez for up to six years before beginning their journey to Scotland.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu distillery manager said:’We’re delighted to introduce the new Tamdhu 12 Year Old as our new entry level expression.

‘All our whisky at Tamdhu is exclusively matured in the finest Oloroso sherry oak casks. The American and European oak soaks up nearly 35 litres of Oloroso sherry during the seasoning process in Jerez, which gives our new Tamdhu 12 Year Old its distinctive flavour and striking natural colour.

‘When you taste a dram of Tamdhu 12 Year Old, you can really taste the time, care and expert craftsmanship which has gone in to creating this incredible whisky. We hope Tamdhu drinkers around the world will savour it as much as we do.

‘We’re on an exciting journey with Tamdhu and we remain committed to bottling only the best.’