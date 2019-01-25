Speyburn is raising a glass to Rabbie Burns

The only distillery to use the pure, fresh water from the Granty Burn stream, a major tributary of the River Spey, is raising its glass to the Bard.

Speyburn Single Malt Scotch Whisky is crafted deep in the heart of Speyside, Speyburn is the only distillery to use the pure, fresh water from the Granty Burn stream, a major tributary of the River Spey.

Since 1897, the stunning natural environment has resulted in its award-winning Core Collection.

Appealing to all tastes and budgets, there is an expression to suit everyone, from the occasional whisky dabbler and social spirit drinker to enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Speyburn’s Bradan Orach is an essential for any whisky drinker. Gaelic for ‘Golden Salmon’, the expression was named in honour of the world class salmon fishing found on the River Spey.

Energetic and appealing, this is the brightest member of the Speyburn range, distinguished by its light, golden amber colour. Matured exclusively in American oak ex-bourbon casks, this subtle, sweet and refreshing expression perfectly combines the delicate flavours of honey and vanilla with green apple and lemon, resulting in a creamy, spicy and deliciously long-lasting finish.

It’s available from Sainsbury’s (Scotland only) and selected independents. RRP £27.

Speyburn 10 Years Old brings bold flavours and a long, smooth finish – a popular choice amongst whisky drinkers.

Recognised by its golden colour with amber highlights, this fine Single Malt is matured in a combination of American oak ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. Alongside a fresh lemon scent, the global favourite has a unique flavour with a sweet blend of toffee, butterscotch and vanilla and a subtle citrus tone – ideal for a cold and cosy winter’s night by the fire.

It can be found in Booths (North of England chain) and selected independents. RRP £32.

The Speyburn 15 Years Old has spent fifteen years maturing in American and Spanish oak casks. This has allowed the bold whisky to embrace the rich, natural elements of Speyside. Amber with golden highlights in appearance, this stunning dram has the aroma of dark chocolate, vanilla, orange, raisins and spice. The taste is full-bodied, with notes of citrus fruits and a creamy, warm and long-lasting finish.

It can be found in independent and specialist retailers. RRP £60.

Speyburn’s 18 Years Old is the newest addition to the range and has been matured in hand selected American and Spanish oak casks, giving it its distinctive and rich taste.

Dark golden in colour, this expression is brimming with aromas of sweet toffee, sugared almonds and chunky, tropical fruit. Hints of caramelised apples give way to a very slight honeyed smokiness, making this expression a real treat on the nose.

It’s also available from independent and specialist retailers. RRP £85.

Established in 1897, by John Hopkins, Speyburn currently has three core expressions – Bradan Orach, Speyburn 10YearsOld and the newly released Speyburn 15 Years Old.

Speyburn has been awarded for its quality products and ambition, winning Speyside Distillery of the Year 2017 at the New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), as well as a host of gold medals from some of the world’s most prestigious Wines & Spirits competitions.