Special neck tags mark gold medal whisky award

Whyte & Mackay Triple Matured Whisky is releasing a limited-edition run of 200,000 commemorative neck tags.

They commemorate Whyte & Mackay winning two gold medals at this year’s International Spirits Challenge.

Both Whyte & Mackay Triple Matured Blended Scotch and Whyte & Mackay 13-Year-Old were awarded Gold Medal status at the 2018 ISC awards – one of the most respected and sought-after accolades in the drinks industry due to the stringent nature of the judging process.

Featuring on 70cl and 1 litre bottles of Whyte & Mackay Triple Matured Blended Scotch Whisky, the celebratory neck tag will drive consumer confidence and aid decision making at point of purchase.

A mark of industry excellence, the neck tag ensures Whyte & Mackay will stand out on crowded shelves.

The eye-catching design mirrors the gold medal status of the product, helping consumers to navigate the blended scotch category with ease, reassuring consumers that Whyte & Mackay Triple Matured Blended Scotch is of the best quality.

The bottles are available to purchase across the off-trade including supermarkets, wholesale and convenience stores nationwide.

Ruairi Perry, head of blended whisky brands, Whyte & Mackay, said: ‘As always, the calibre of entrants at the International Spirits Challenge was extremely high, so we’re honoured to receive the Gold Medal for not one but two of our whiskies. Which is why, to celebrate, we want our bottles to wear their awards with pride.

‘A lot of dedication goes into our product – from our harmonious blend of flavours, to the rich golden colour created by our triple maturation process – and these award wins are a wonderful recognition of the hard work we distil into each bottle of Whyte & Mackay.’