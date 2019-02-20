Search is on for the Chivas Masters Global Champion

Chivas blended Scotch whisky has launched its search for the 2019 Chivas Masters Global Champion.

Launched six years ago, the Chivas Masters is a global competition that celebrates the individual blend that makes world class bartenders who they are – while championing the spirit of collaboration that drives this creative community to achieve even greater success.

Applications will open in 13 countries across four continents, offering participants a unique opportunity to develop their talents in a creative environment where peers, industry experts and other passionate members of the community can come together to learn and inspire each other.

Bringing to life the Chivas belief that blended is better, in life and in Scotch, applicants this year are challenged to submit a cocktail inspired by their own unique blend of life experience, knowledge, interests and community that forms their identity.

The winning entrants will then compete in a national final, with one successful bartender from each country competing for the coveted title of Chivas Masters Global Champion 2019.

Rhys Wilson, global brand ambassador for Chivas, said: ‘Having participated in the Chivas Masters myself, I know the incredible journey that these bartenders are about to embark on. The Chivas Masters is not just the mixing of drinks – but the lasting bond and connection that it builds for participants in the bartending community.

‘At Chivas, we believe that we can achieve the greatest success when we use our own unique blend and collaborate with others, and I can’t wait to see what this year’s participants bring to the table.’

For the second year running, the Chivas Masters Global Final will take place in the United Kingdom, with challenges split between the nation’s cocktail capital, London, and Strathisla distillery in Speyside, the home of Chivas.

Across the competition, the participants will undertake a series of individual and team challenges, where their skills and creativity will be tested, proving that they have the right blend of qualities to be the pinnacle of their profession.

At the end of the week-long programme, the Chivas Masters Global Champion 2019 will be crowned along with their victorious team mates, winning the opportunity to travel and work with Chivas over the coming year.

Those interested in being named the next Chivas Masters Global Champion should visit https://www.chivas.com/chivasmasters to find out more.

The dates of this year’s Global Final will be confirmed shortly.