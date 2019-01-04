Mark Burns Night at a real whisky distillery

A Burns night with a difference is coming to a Scottish distillery.

The Isle of Raasay Distillery is hosting a Burns Night supper on 26th January at 7pm which will be served in the distillery’s beautiful and atmospheric Gathering Room.

Dinner guests will be able to enjoy a three course meal which will commence with a welcome whisky dram or a glass of fizz.

Guests will then be treated to a hearty and warming Cock-A-Leekie Soup served with rustic bread or Raasay While We Wait cured Salmon with tarragon crème fraiche and pickled vegetables. The whisky-infused menu will continue with the traditional Burns Night supper of Haggis, Tatties & Neeps accompanied by a Raasay While We Wait Whisky & Thyme Sauce.

The evening will conclude with a delicious whisky-laced dessert of Rhubarb & Raasay While We Wait Cranachan and a wee dram of Raasay While We Wait to toast the Scottish bard!

Tickets are priced at £25 per person.

