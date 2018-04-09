If you love a dram then you want to be part of our panel

If you love a dram, then you definitely want to be a part of the Scottish Field Whisky Challenge readers’ panel.

Each year, Scottish Field reader blind taste tests drams which have been sent to us by distilleries all over the country.

And, as always, we’re looking to assemble a crack team of judges from our readers, who are given the chance to taste a selection of fine drams, to pick their winner.

You will be given a selection of whiskies to sample, with expert assistance on hand, and the panel will select a winner.

The 2017 honour was won by Borders, and was described as: ‘having a lovely scent of the riverside on the nose’ by reader John Mauchline, ‘and tasting like fruitcake.’

Scottish Field editor Richard Bath said: ‘We’re looking for whisky enthusiasts of all levels of experience to form this year’s Readers’ Panel, who will enjoy a day at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (The Vaults) in Edinburgh.

‘They will be blind-tasting some of Scotland’s top whiskies with tutoring from our merchant judges. Places are limited and you must be over 18 to apply.’

If you want to put yourself forward, then send an email to

whisky@scottishfield.co.uk before 30 June, and tell us why you should take part, to taste some of Scotland’s finest whiskies.

Find out who the full winners at the 2017 Scottish Field Whisky Challenge were by clicking HERE.