Gordon & MacPhail unveil new ultra-rare single malts

Single malt Scotch whisky creator Gordon & MacPhail has released two stunning new additions to its Private Collection range.

The first is a 64-Year-Old single malt from Glenlivet Distillery and a landmark 50-Year-Old from Caol Ila Distillery – the oldest Caol Ila single malt ever released.

The newly redesigned Private Collection range encompasses rare and exclusive single malt whiskies from celebrated, little-known, or closed distilleries, all of which have been specially selected for bottling by a member of the Urquhart family that owns Gordon & MacPhail.

Gordon & MacPhail 1968 from Caol Ila Distillery was matured in a refill Sherry hogshead and bottled at a cask strength of 52.5% ABV. Warming spice leads on the palate, followed by fruity flavours with a gentle Sherry influence, before a lingering finish of bonfire embers entwined with lemon zest. Available at a UK RRP of £7500, only 199 decanters of this extremely rare single malt are available worldwide.

The dark gold Gordon & MacPhail 1954 from Glenlivet Distillery carefully balances the sweetness of golden syrup, stewed fruit, and dark chocolate with spicy black peppercorn and mature oak. Matured in Cask 1412, a carefully selected refill Sherry butt, the 64-year-old malt was bottled at a cask strength of 41.0% ABV. Only 222 bottles are available globally, at a UK RRP of £9950.

These ultra-rare single malts were selected for bottling by Stuart Urquhart, Gordon & MacPhail’s associate director of Whisky Supply and member of the fourth generation of the Urquhart family. Beautifully presented in hand-blown crystal decanters, each whisky is encased within a handmade wooden veneer box.

Stephen Rankin, director of prestige and fourth generation member of the Urquhart family, said: ‘Our Private Collection range allows discerning whisky enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy some of the oldest and rarest single malts in the world. These latest releases epitomise the expertise and commitment that has gone into pairing spirit and cask over 123 years and four generations of the Urquhart family.

‘Thanks to the foresight of my forefathers, we have one of the most extensive single malt whisky libraries in the world, with expressions from over 100 Scottish distilleries.’

The latest Private Collection releases will be available to purchase from specialist whisky retailers. For more information on Gordon & MacPhail’s Private Collection visit www.gordonandmacphail.com.