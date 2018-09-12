Gold award winner is added to core whisky range

BenRiach has reintroduced a gold award winning expression to its core range.

BenRiach Sherry Wood Aged 12 Years showcases the Speyside distillery’s reputation for creative, multi-faceted maturation.

Made using three styles of sherry cask maturation: full sherry cask maturation, combined with Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry cask finishing, the expression offers layers of fruit sweetness and toasted oak spice with a luscious dessert-like finish.

BenRiach Sherry Wood Aged 12 Years was one of five BenRiach expressions to win gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018, bottled at 46%, non-chill filtered and of natural colour.

The expression will join the core collection of BenRiach, which distills three malt whisky styles – unpeated, peated and triple distilled – and holds some of the most experimental casks in Speyside.

The distillery is also one of only two remaining distilleries in Speyside to distill whisky using malted barley from its own on-site floor maltings, a time-honoured craft celebrated for one month each year.

Master blender Rachel Barrie said: ‘BenRiach Sherry Wood Aged 12 Years uses three-way sherry wood maturation, a creative approach where each facet is combined in harmony to deliver a rich and balanced taste.

‘The result – a multi-layered single malt Scotch whisky with notes of fruit cocktail, lilting spices, honeyed caramel and chocolate sweetness – an enrichment of BenRiach’s signature sweet, fruit-laden style.

‘This luscious single malt Scotch whisky takes pride-of-place in the award-winning range made by our unconventional Speyside distillery.’

BenRiach Sherry Wood Aged 12 Years will be available in specialist retailers worldwide from this month.