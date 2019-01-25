Exclusive chance to preview the new Raasay whisky

Attendees at the National Whisky Festival in Glasgow will be among the first in the world to preview the Isle of Raasay Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Head distiller Iain Robertson’s whisky masterclass will take place on Saturday, 26 January.

Festival-goers will also be given an exclusive opportunity to reserve one of the first bottles of Isle of Raasay Single Malt in Scotch whisky history. Pre-orders for the first Raasay Single Malt will then be available on general release on www.raasaydistillery.com from 14 February.

At the exclusive masterclass, Iain will showcase the new-make spirit alongside cask samples from Raasay. Iain Robertson will conduct tastings of five different drams from specially selected rye, virgin oak and Bordeaux casks, exploring the blending, balance and finish that will characterise the first Isle of Raasay Distillery Scotch Whisky due to be released in 2020.

Visitors to the Raasay Distillery stand will also be able to sample Raasay While We Wait’s 2018 Release – a peaty yet fruity whisky that was created to represent the flavour profile of the future Raasay Single Malt.

This is the fourth expression of the independent bottling launched in 2018 to mark one year since production began at Raasay Distillery and to kick-start the two-year countdown to the first bottling of Raasay whisky.

The National Whisky Festival will take place in the iconic SWG3 venue in Glasgow as part of the largest winter music festival of its kind: Celtic Connections. Music has played a significant part in Raasay Distillery festivities since the Isle of Skye pipe band first welcomed guests at the 2017 grand opening, and since then as part of the regular ‘Raasay Tunes’ events, which celebrate a wealth of musical talent. The star line-up for Raasay Tunes in 2019 will also be revealed at the event in Glasgow.

Raasay Distillery is owned by independent Scottish whisky company R&B Distillers, which will also be showcasing its heritage brand The Tweeddale at The National Whisky Festival.

Brand ambassador Chris Hoban will be telling the story of the rebirth of the Tweeddale Blend with guests able to sample the 28-year-old Tweeddale: The Evolution and Tweeddale Grain of Truth Single Grain. Chris will also host a live blending session with a selection of Highland single malt and grain whisky, with a chance for guests to try the whisky blended during the class.

Tickets to The National Whisky Festival are priced at £37 and available to purchase on the website:

www.nationalwhiskyfestival.scot.