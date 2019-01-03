Douglas Laing start 2019 with limited edition whisky

An award-winning Scotch whisky firm has unveiled a limited edition line extension – Timorous Beastie 12 Years Old at Cask Strength.

Douglas Laing & Co, has revealed a new variant of the Highland Malt brand is bottled at 54.4% alcohol strength and complements the core range – the classic, non-age-statement Timorous Beastie Highland Malt, and the 10 Years Old small batch release, both of which are continually available in specialist retail.

Packaged in a premium gift tube with monochromatic colourways and foil detail, Timorous Beastie 12 Years Old is offered in line with the Douglas Laing family’s ‘as natural as it gets’ philosophy, and is proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration.

Launch plans for the special edition include Burns Night-themed Whisky influencer activation, extensive social media and Whisky-paired dinners in several of the brand’s key markets.

Cara Laing, director of Whisky at the family-owned Scotch Whisky business, said: ‘It feels particularly fitting to launch this special bottling of Timorous Beastie in January, the month in which we’ll celebrate Burns Night in honour of our national bard.

‘Proudly bottled at natural cask strength, this feisty special edition bursts with barley, sugary marshmallow and citrus notes, and unlike its namesake, Burns’ timid field-mouse, it’s certainly not for the faint-hearted! Incidentally, it’s also National Cheese Lovers’ Day on January 20, and this special edition bottling is the perfect partner to a cheeseboard, in particular a hard cheese such as a comté.’

Just 3,000 bottles of Timorous Beastie 12 Years Old Cask Strength Limited Edition are available from specialist spirits retailers across Europe and Asia. It is expected to retail at £59.99.