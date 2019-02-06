Distillery reveals its 30 litre whisky casks are on sale

The Raasay Distillery has today launched its bespoke 30 litre casks of Raasay single malt.

The smaller ex-Speyside Scotch whisky oak casks make the island’s first expression more accessible to whisky lovers and will sit proudly alongside the 190 litre first-fill ex-American whiskey casks currently offered by Raasay Distillery and maturing in the island warehouse.

Wood from ex-Speyside casks has been carefully chosen for the smaller casks to ensure the flavours of the final whisky are finely balanced.

All Raasay spirit is produced and distilled on the island, using only Scottish barley, distillers’ yeast and mineral-rich water sourced and filtered directly from a Celtic well on site.

A long fermentation period brings a rich, characterful flavour to the Raasay spirit before it even touches the oak of a cask. Once the spirit is ready, both large and small casks are filled by the distillery team and left to age into the first ever Raasay Single Malt.

Distillery co-founder Alasdair Day said: ‘We wanted to make our first single malt more accessible in these new smaller casks. Depending on the angels’ share, after three years we expect to get around 40 bottles from the 30 litre casks, each offering a distinctly different character of Raasay whisky to our other bottlings.’

The 30L casks are small enough to make a perfect present for a loved one or for a special event, while bars or hotels can opt to co-brand their cask and display it on the bar.

While the whisky matures, cask owners can come and visit their cask, staying in Raasay Distillery’s four-star accommodation: Borodale House.

After the whisky is bottled, owners can also keep their empty cask as a treasured memento.

The new 30 litre casks are now available to purchase on Raasay Distillery’s website and in person at the distillery.