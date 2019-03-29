Distell have the art of distilling success

Distell has picked up whisky awards north and south of the border – in the space of one evening.

It was crowned ‘Overall Distiller of the Year’ at the Icons of Whisky Awards in London last night.

The leading spirits producer’s winning streak continued at the World Whisky Awards later that evening with three additional awards recognising the company’s international single malt and grain brands.

The Icons of Whisky and World Whisky Awards were announced at a glittering ceremony with some of the industry’s most respected figures in attendance.

Distell picked up gongs during the World Whisky Awards, including Best Scotch Islay Single Malt for the second year in a row for Bunnahabhain 25 YO; Best South African Grain for Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky 15YO and Distell itself was recognised as Distiller of the Year.

The portfolio was also awarded 10 accolades in the first round of the World Whiskies Awards 2019, including three category winners, three gold medals, two silver and two bronze.

Derek Scott, brand director for Malts at Distell International, said: ‘We are passionate about our malts portfolio and are continually working to provide exceptional whisky for new and loyal audiences alike.

‘These awards are amongst the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world and to have received so many accolades across our brands is huge testament to the talented teams across the distilleries.’

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, the team were celebrating a trio of awards at the 12th annual Òran Mór Whisky Awards.

Ledaig PX won Best Newcomer and Bains won Best Overseas Whisky. Sarah Farrugia, business development manager at Distell with a strong background in food and drink, received the Whisky Rep of the Year accolade.

Cameron Bowes, channel controller North at Distell, said: “We are extremely proud of Sarah’s award win, she always goes above and beyond in her role and it’s great to see this being recognised at an industry level.”