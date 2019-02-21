David Coulthard launches special edition whiskies

Scots Formula 1 star David Coulthard has partnered with Highland Park single malt Scotch to create two special edition whiskies.

This includes a limited, hand-signed, bespoke single cask expression, in support of charities in Scotland.

The single cask bottling, Highland Park Saltire Edition 1 and special edition whisky, Saltire Edition 2 are both 13 year old whisky’s inspired by Coulthard’s 13 Grand Prix victories.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sales of both whiskies will go towards supporting charities in Dumfries, giving back to the region that helped David during the early years of his career.

David’s Formula 1 career also inspired the design of the packaging with the saltire logo from his helmet, based upon the national flag of Scotland, featured on the label alongside his signature.

After extensive tastings during a trip to Orkney, David selected classic Highland Park whiskies, sherry seasoned and full-bodied for his Saltire editions. David said: ‘My local community in Dumfries and Galloway helped give me so many great opportunities. I’m proud to be able to support them and share some of my success by providing them with some of the proceeds from the sales of these new whiskies.

‘I’ve enjoyed participating in the whisky creation process and I’m proud that Highland Park is helping me bring the project to life. The whiskies are inspired by my Formula 1 career, I had 13 Grand Prix wins and this feels like the 14th.’

Based in Kirkwall, Orkney, Highland Park distillery has been supporting the community on their island home for a number of years through charity partnerships and collaborations including the RNLI Stromness Lifeboat Anniversary Bottling and Orkneyinga Legacy Centre whisky.

Jason Craig, global brand director, Highland Park, said: ‘As a proud Scotsman and winner of 13 Grand Prix races, David demonstrates all the characteristics of our view of a modern day Viking Soul. His desire to support his local community is very much in keeping with our ethos at Highland Park. We’ve enjoyed collaborating on this project and look forward to seeing what David’s and our fans think of our collaboration.’

Only 734 bottles of Saltire Edition 1 will be available to purchase from today, 21 February, from the Highland Park website: www.highlandparkwhisky.com.

Highland Park Saltire Edition 1 has an RRP of £139, while Saltire Edition is £55.