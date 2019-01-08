Bringing whisky to a wider American audience

A series of Scotch whiskies are being brought to the American market by a new distributor.

Douglas McGibbon’s has named Worldwide Libations, LLC as its exclusive USA importer for Clan Denny.

Douglas McGibbon is an independent, family owned company who pride themselves on taking an old fashioned and artisanal approach to award winning Scotch Whiskies.

Established by founder Fred Douglas Laing in 1947, Douglas McGibbon & Company is now in its third generation, with Fred Hamilton Laing (Fred Jr) and his daughter, Cara Laing at the helm.

Worldwide Libations will focus on the Clan Denny’s Single Malt and Single Grain range which presents aged Single Cask expressions from distilleries all over Scotland.

Clan Denny selects only the finest casks, which have been lying untouched in cold, dark and damp Scottish warehouses for many decades.

Each expression is without colouring, or chill-filtration and is bottled in 750ml at 46% alcohol by volume.

Worldwide Libations initial shipment includes single cask offerings of 10 Year Olds from Islay’s Bunnahabhain, Speyside’s Craigellachie and Highland’s Fettercairn in addition to a 14 Year Old Single Grain from the now closed Port Dundas.

Each of these whiskies will retail for a suggested $54.99.

Worldwide Libations founder and president Dan Lasner said: ‘These single casks from Clan Denny allow us to offer unique and very limited bottlings that today’s savvy whisky consumers are looking. It is a nice addition to our growing craft spirits portfolio.’

Worldwide Libations, LLC is a full-service national importer of fine wines and boutique spirits from around the world and pledges to deliver a high value to its suppliers, industry partners and consumers with unique and high quality products.