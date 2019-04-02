Alex is new Glenfiddich brand ambassador

William Grant & Sons UK has confirmed that former Artesian bartender Alex Walker has taken on the role of national brand ambassador for Glenfiddich.

Alex’s new role will see him focus on elevating brand awareness and understanding, by bringing to life Glenfiddich’s experimental nature; and bridging communications between the brand and whisky drinkers, bars & restaurants, retailers and press.

Alex takes over from Stephen Rutherford, who previously held the role as Glenfiddich national brand ambassador, up until last year when he took on the position of Glenfiddich UK brand manager.

Alex has travelled much of the world pursuing his passion for whisky and has a strong interest for the hospitality industry.

He began his career in Australia, before returning to the UK, to work at Elixir Tonics & Treats, one of Manchester’s best-known neighbourhood bars. In 2016 he moved to London, where he worked in two of the city’s (and the world’s) most prestigious hotels bars; The Beaufort Bar at The Savoy and Artesian at The Langham.

Alex’s reputation precedes him, with his portfolio of successes including the Jack Daniels Tennessee Calling III Winner 2018, Beefeater MIXLND UK finalist and Global Finalist 2018 and UK winner of the 1800 Visionaries 2017.

During his career, he has also developed a flair for detail as he judged the finals of both the 1800 Visionaries UK 2018 and The Herno Gin Cup UK 2018.

Stephen Rutherford, Glenfiddich UK brand manager said: ‘Alex has proved himself to be an exceptional candidate and a passionate whisky enthusiast, ticking all of the boxes for the role. He is a welcome addition to the team and I look forward to working with him to drive Glenfiddich’s brand advocacy forward with the exciting upcoming projects we have lined up.’

Alex said: ‘I am extremely excited to be joining the William Grant & Sons UK family. It is a huge honour and privilege to work for a brand that represents over 130 years of history, heritage, and experimentation. I can’t wait to be part of this journey and help craft future success for Glenfiddich!’

For more information visit: http://www.williamgrant.com.